A lady identifying herself as former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi’s ‘mistress’ has threatened to drag him to court for trying to evict her from a property they jointly own.

Through the lawyers of Mbabaali Jude and Company Advocates, Letitia Nakimbugwe has threatened to run to courts of law to stop the impending eviction from several properties jointly owned by the former Vice President.

Mbabaali is a political rival to Ssekandi, having stood for the same Bukoto Central MP seat but the latter always came out the victor.

According to documents, Nakimbugwe says that 25 years ago at Agripa Hotel in Masaka, she fell in love with Ssekandi and both started cohabiting, leading to siring of two children currently aged 20 and 18 years respectively.

She says that as the love between the lovebirds blossomed, they jointly constructed a residential home in Nyanama, Busingiri zone, Mutundwe parish in Wakiso district in which they continued to cohabit with the children but also joint venture they would get money part of which would cater for her and the children.

“….you eventually zeroed on construction of commercial buildings on the various pieces of land that she searched for and helped you acquired. These include; Plot 14, Edward Avenue, Masaka City, Plot 763 Block 257 at Munyonyo and Plot 17 Alexander Drive, Masaka City. You(Ssekandi) jointly embarked on the development of the above mentioned plots and constructed commercial buildings thereon some of which were completed in 2012 and others are about to be completed,” the lawyers say in the letter of intention to sue.

The lawyers say that Nakimbugwe “significantly” contributed financially in buying construction materials and “concentrated all her skills, time and effort” on overseeing the construction of the said buildings as “you were busy with your duties in government”.

Nakimbugwe says that she on several occasions travelled to China to buy construction materials, windows and doors for the said buildings.

“That upon completion of the commercial buildings and in particular the one at Plot 14, Edward Avenue Masaka City, you agreed to rent it out to potential tenants and it has been under her management from the time of construction to date. You further agreed that you shall use some of the proceeds from tenants to pay school fees and upkeep for the said children as they study in the United Kingdom and that our client has been the one collecting rent from the said properties for that purpose.”

Turn of events

Ssekandi’s mistress however says in an unexpected turn of events, in January this year, tenants in the said buildings informed her they had been served with a notice dated December, 30 2021 from the former Vice President’s law chambers of M/s. Ssekandi & Co. Advocates, informing them of changes in the management of the building and that they were required to sign new tenancy agreements.

The lawyers say this was done with Nakimbugwe’s consent or knowledge.

“That through a letter dated January, 10, 2022 signed by yourself, a one Victoria Ssekandi introduced herself to the said tenants requiring them to deposit rent on her personal account and was also requiring them to sign new tenancy agreements or be evicted. What shocked our client to the marrows is the that fact that you even included the said residential home at Nyanama in which you have continued to cohabit with her as part of the properties from which the said Victoria Ssekandi must collect rent,” the lawyers said in the letter.

To add insult to injury, the lawyers say the former Vice President through Victoria Ssekandi hired S.P. Court Bailiffs to file in Masaka Municipal Court an application seeking to evict his mistress from the space she has been using on the building in Masaka city for allegedly failure to pay rent worth shs3 million .

Warning

However, the lawyers say their client will be left with no other option but drag the former Vice President to court if he doesn’t solve the matter amicably.

“We pray that you take notice that the above mentioned properties are jointly owned by you and our client by virtue of the operation of the Doctrine of Proprietary Estoppels and partnership and the purpose hereof is to pray that within two days from the date hereof you sit with our client to have this issue settled, failure of which we have instructions to drug you to court.”

The lawyers say if all avenues to solve the matter amicably failure to yield fruit, they will proceed to court to seek for a declaration that Ssekandi and his mistress are tenants in common of the mentioned properties and therefore have equal shares; damages for the losses suffered and costs of the suit.

The development has come as a shock to many who have known Ssekandi to be a humble man.

Having been a fine lawyer, Ssekandi served as deputy speaker, speaker and later vice president for a total of over 25 years but without any scandal.

Ssekandi recently tweeted as he enjoyed life with his wife, Margaret Ssekandi and their children.

“Life is too short to give another minute to anyone or anything that doesn’t make you happy. Thank you Mrs Margaret Ssekandi, my lovely wife and children. God bless you for me.”

Throughout the years, Ssekandi was a humble and obedient servant who never clashed with anyone including his boss, President Museveni.

Many have since nicknamed Ssekandi, “Nze simagala googera”, a line which is common among social media users in Uganda to mean one who only speaks when it matters.