Police are holding a man who killed his son after failing to raise his school fees.

Police in Ishaka, greater Bushenyi region, western Uganda arrested the man after he killed his four-year-old son and dumped him in a deep water well.

This case is registered vide murder and attempted suicide greater Bushenyi Region, Sheema Police Station CRB 607/2022.

The suspect has been identified as George Bangirana, 62 years, a resident of Rwemijuju cell, Nyarwenshama ward in Sheema district.

It is alleged that the suspect murdered his four year old son called Michael Isaaka and later took poison to kill himself.

The regional police spokesperson Martial Tumusiime intimated to this website that the suspect sired the deceased child from an extra marital relationship and abandoned him.

However, when he was due for school, his mother called Jackline Ainomugisha handed him to his father who failed to take up the responsibility.

“The father did not take proper care of his child until he was taken over by the uncle who is also the area chairperson,” Tumusiime said.

He revealed that on August 20, the deceased boy went to play with other children at the home of his father and was not again thereafter.

This prompted the care taker uncle on August 21, to go and inquire where Isaaka had gone only to be told that he was taken away by the father at night.

“When Bangirana was asked the whereabouts of his son ,he denied knowledge of his whereabouts,” said police.

On August 22, Tumusiime said that a case of disappearance was reported at Nyamufumura Police. However, when Bangirana learnt of it, he disappeared from the village.

It was on August 23 at around 7pm, when the same chairperson received a call that Bangirana the suspect was found helpless in a swamp.

Police said locals pick him up and took him to Mushanga medical centre where it was discovered on examination that he had taken poison.

He was treated and the following day he was discharged and taken to Nyamufumura police post where a case of attempted suicide was opened vide SD ref 11/25/8/2022.

However, when he was interrogated, he revealed that he strangled his son Isaak, packed the body in a polythene bag and dumped it in a 100 feet pit well of water, Tumusiime said in an interview with this website.

A team of officers from Sheema police comprising of scene of crime officers and fire brigade visited the scene and retrieved the body of the deceased from the pit and took it to Kabwohe health centre IV for postmortem.