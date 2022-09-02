I&M Bank Uganda has held a study tour for Mbarara University students as it ramps up the education and skills development component of its corporate social responsibility programme.

In a bid to mentor and offer practical skills to tomorrow’s business leaders, the bank hosted final year students that major in marketing and procurement at its headquarters in Kampala, where students were taken through curated course briefs in marketing and procurement, pointing them to practical and technical aspects that make a successful brand.

During the programme, I&M Bank Uganda’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kumaran Pather briefed the team about I&M Bank Uganda, its core values and pillars in relation to how the bank intends to reposition itself in the Ugandan market.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our core values as I&M include integrity, trust, respect, innovation, and courage. As a marketer, you will realise that these values are essential to maintain steady business growth, build a resilient organisation and most importantly enable any business to retain and acquire new customers,” Mr. Pather said.

Mr Kumaran highlighted the need for students to embrace the digital tools in order to stand out and compete favourably for opportunities. He further urged the students to remain steadfast and focused on their goals.

“Technology has evolved with so many digital tools to ease your learning and service experience, embrace it and use it to your advantage. Remember to believe in yourselves and keep focused on your goals,” he said.

The bank’s Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications, Annette Nakiyaga, tutored the students on the critical components of marketing which she highlighted as performance, partnerships and personalisation. These, she observed, are the core principles that can make or break a brand’s image, reputation and ultimately performance.

“It is vital that we take careful consideration about the things that we do and inform our actions through research as a means of ensuring that the brand is ahead of time. It is just as important to remember that delivering amazing experiences can only be anchored on building solid partnerships with customers.’’

“Personalising your service should be at the heart of everything you do if you want to speak to each of your customer’s unique needs,” she said.

I&M Bank’s Manager, Administration & Corporate Support, Leo Sulaiman Okum briefed the students about the bank’s procurement department, its functions, processes and plans in relation to what is taught at university.

On behalf of Mbarara University, Arthur Nuwagaba, a lecturer in the Department of Marketing and Procurement thanked I&M Bank for the opportunity that goes a long way in preparing the students for the future.

The study tour programme is part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility initiative to give back to community and aims to build the next generation of thought leaders.

The bank started operations in Uganda in November 2021 following the acquisition and rebranding of Orient Bank. It is part of I&M Group PLC that was incorporated on 16th August 1950 and is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. I&M Group is diversified with interests in Banking, Insurance, corporate finance advisory, real estate and has subsidiaries in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and Mauritius.