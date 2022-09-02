Following a trip to Arua where the Pirates deployed youngsters because their senior team had been depleted by stars either on international duty or facing exams at school, the Sea Robbers host the 8th edition of the annual Rujumba 7s this weekend, Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4, at their home ground, the King’s Park Arena.

Pirates are currently 2nd on the overall standings, having won the Wakiso 7s and faltered at the Entebbe and Arua editions. They will be looking to stop the might of table-topping Heathens, who come into the circuit with great momentum.

The 2022 Rujumba 7s are also the milestone event for Uganda’s pioneer 24-hour Ugandan sports channel – they will be the first rugby event broadcast and streamed live since a partnership was sealed between parent company Next Media and the Uganda Rugby Union.

With the weekend also characterized by Ugandan sports events such as the Mount Rwenzori Marathon and Cancer Run, who will have to share airtime, NBS Sport have made a provision for rugby lovers to watch the entire broadcast uninterrupted. Here below is how you can watch the Rujumba 7s.

ADVERTISEMENT

On TV via:

DStv Channel 377 (General broadcast from various events)

StarTimes Channel 255 (General broadcast from various events)

Free-To-Air Channel 34 (General broadcast from various events)

Stream via:

Afro Mobile App via NBS Sport (General broadcast from various events) and NBS Live (Exclusive Rujumba 7s broadcast)