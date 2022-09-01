Beer company, Nile Breweries Limited has through its flagship brand, Nile Special announced bankrolling this year’s edition of the Oktoberfest Kampala.

The sponsorship was announced by Nile Breweries Connections Manager John Paul Ssemakula on Thursday during a press conference held at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel.

Oktoberfest, is the world’s largest beer and food festival held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, and runs from late September to the first weekend in October.

It’s usually celebrated between September, 16 and October 3 which is the German day of Unity.

This year’s festival will be celebrated on Saturday, October, 1 at Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo.

According to the event’s organizers, the Kampala edition of Oktoberfest will run under the theme “recognizing the friendship and strong, cultural and economic partnerships between Germany and Uganda and celebrating this unique relationship through food, drink and the arts.”

“Nile Special is all about celebrating what makes us unique as Ugandans; our culture, our food, our hospitality and most importantly our people. We are so excited to be partners in this year’s Oktoberfest and we’d like to invite all beer and food lovers to come and celebrate with us,” Ssemakula said while announcing the sponsorship.

“Nile Special’s superior and world class recognized quality has seen it scoop 21 Gold Medals in the Mondes Selection Awards over the years. As a brand, we are excited to share this beer that is unmatched in Gold with our friends from Germany and other beer lovers from across the world.”

According to organisers, German Ambassador to Uganda Matthias Schauer will be the guest of honor and will preside over ceremonial aspects of the event.

This year’s entertainment will be headlined by the legendary Reggae maestro Maddox Sematimba, and riveting performances from Myko Ouma, Mudra, famous DJs like Sir Aludah and The Almost Famous DJs.

The Oktoberfest will also feature other activities like costume competitions, traditional games like arm wrestling, eating challenges, beer straw challenge, beer pong, tug of war and competitions amongst food and drinks vendors.

A team of judges guided by the Uganda German Cultural Society will judge the costumes worn by revelers at the event and a grand prize of two return air tickets from Brussels Airlines to any destination in Europe will be won.

Other sponsors of the Oktoberfest include Stanbic, Jibu, Brussels airlines, New Vision, Ranchers Finest, Safe boda, Robertson Wine, Uvotam, Pink Coconut Decor, Pepsi, Gorillas Tents 4 u, Sprint UG ,RX radio, Radio one, Radio city and the German cultural Society.