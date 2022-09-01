Police in Kabale district have arrested a mortuary attendant for soliciting money from a grieving family.

The suspect identified as Gerald Gundu, who works at Kabale regional referral hospital, had allegedly refused to hand over a dead body to its relatives before paying him shillings 300,000.

This case is registered under file vide; KLE’ CRB 614/2022 of murder of a one Surura Turyahika aged 27, resident of Rwakaraba cell, northern division, Kabale municipality.

The deceased reportedly disappeared on August 30 and upon search, locals discovered his body on August 31, in a water stream at Rwakaraba northern division with multiple cuts on the head.

Police visited and processed the scene and conveyed the body to Kabale regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem but afterwards, the attendant declined to release it.

This was confirmed by Kigezi regional spokesperson Elly Mate in a brief to this website.

He said when the relatives reported the matter, officers swung in action and apprehended the suspect.

“Gerald Gundu, the mortuary attendant at Kabale hospital has been arrested as he was soliciting for shillings 300,000 bribe from the relatives of the above mentioned body to be released from the mortuary,” he confirmed.

He said that he will be arraigned before courts of law to answer charges accordingly when inquiries are complete.

Meanwhile, the department of criminal investigations is still probing the motive of the killers.