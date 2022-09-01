Police in Kween district are investigating an incident in which a man raped an underage girl and killed her before burning her body.

This happened at Kortowamalil, Cherangut parish, Kwosir sub county in Kween district.

According to police, on August 29, a one Abraham Sande, 24, a resident of the same address grabbed an eight year old female juvenile identified as Leticia Chemutai and locked her in his grass thatched house and raped her.

“After the heinous act, he slit her throat using a knife killing her instantly. He abandoned the body inside and set the house on fire,” authorities said.

When the house was burning, he took poison but his neighbours responded fast and took him to Kapeoron health centre IV for treatment.

“While at the hospital, it was discovered that had committed rape and murder then police was informed,” said the Sipi regional police spokesperson Rogers Taitika.

He said that police picked him and took him to Kapchorwa hospital for further management before interrogation but he died.

“He was pronounced dead on arrival and both remains are still at the hospital mortuary as inquiries continue,” he said.