Singer Karole Kasita real names Carol Kasita Namulindwa has been confirmed as the headlining performer at the Tusker Lite Street Rave Party in Kasese this Saturday.

The street rave will be a climax of the first-ever Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “Balance” singing sensation will be performing alongside other entertainment acts like the great DJ Ali Breezy. Kasese local talents like Good Hope, Tip Tonny, DJ Trouble, DJ Assasin and DJ Kevin will be given a platform to shine.

Speaking about the rave, Tusker Lite Brand Manager Elizabeth Mutamuliza shared that the experience will be like no other being that the finish line will be turned into a party zone in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are painting Stanley Street green and bringing you a fun mix of entertainers to elevate your experience in Kasese. Runners, tourists and party animals alike will be treated to an exciting night filled with unforgettable moments,” she shared during the recent unveiling of the marathon kits.

For those who are interested in being part of the historic upcountry marathon, more information is available online on the official marathon website at www.mtrwenzorimarathon.com or on Jumia for tickets at bit.ly/3zMmD1O.