The UPDF has finally allowed former spymaster Gen David Sejusa to retire and is among the set of 50 generals of the UPDF who are officially being relieved of active service of the Ugandan army today.

According to the list released by the UPDF, Gen Sejusa whose force number is RO00031 is number two on the list of the army general officers retiring from active service today during a function currently going on at State House in Entebbe and presided over by the commander in chief of the armed force, President Museveni.

It is however not clear in regards his retirement package since he has not been receiving salary from the UPDF since 2013 when he fell out with government and consequently fled the country into exile after penning the famous dossier about the ‘Muhoozi Project’.

He would later return to the country.

Sejusa would later drag government to court for refusal to pay his emoluments but at the same time not retiring him from active service of the army.

Other generals

Others UPDF generals on today’s retirement list include Lt Gen John Mugume, Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso,Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, Maj Gen Stephen Kashaka, Maj Gen Phinehas Katirima, Maj Gen Elly Kayanja, Maj Gen Michael Ondoga, Maj Gen Gavas Mugyenyi, Brig Rebecca Mpagi and Brig Stephen Kwiringira among the notable ones.

The list also has former Security Minister, Gen Elly Tumwine who died last week of lung cancer having been admitted at Aga Khan University in Nairobi and was buried yesterday.

By the time of his death, Gen Tumwine was left with less than a week to officially be retired from the army and according to his close pals, he was looking forward to the ceremony , having served the army diligently for over 30 years.

Kayihura missing

However, among the notables missing on the list is former Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura.

It is not clear whether this stemmed from the pending charges in the General Court Martial against Gen Kayihura that he could not be allowed to retire during this batch.

Three months after be dropped as police chief, charges related to failure to protect war material by issuing arms to unauthorised persons including Boda Boda 2010 members led by Abdallah Kitatta between 2010 and 2018 were slapped against Kayihura.

The army also accused him of aiding and abetting the kidnapping, repatriating Rwandan exiles and refugees and Ugandan citizens to Rwanda between 2012 and 2016, charges he denied.

The retirement process

Starting last month, the salaries for army officers from the rank of Major to General were increased and this saw the retirement of generals delayed to ensure the salary increment is reflected in their retirement benefits.

The UPDF Conditions and Terms of Service provide that it’s illegal to keep army officers in active service once they clock a certain age but are not promoted to the next rank.

For example, it’s illegal to have an officer at the rank of captain or major, aged 50, in active service.

At the age of 40, if a captain is not promoted to major, the army must retire the officer.

Regulation 28, Cap 307 of the terms of service specifies at which age an officer should be promoted to another rank if not be retired from the service but according to army sources, the UPDF continues to flout section of its own regulations.

From the rank of Lieutenant to Captain, one can apply for early retirement at 40 years, while a Major can leave service at 45.

A Lieutenant Colonel in the UPDF can retire at 47, while a Colonel’s retirement age is 51.

From the rank of 2nd Lieutenant to General, an officer can rightly apply for retirement after 14 years of service, while the lower ranks can retire after nine years.