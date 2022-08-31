Following the declaration of an Ebola outbreak in Benin on the Eastern part of the DRC, the ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), has started vaccinating soldiers deployed in this area against Ebola hemorrhagic fever.

The minister of Health, Jane Ruth Aceng told the media that the exercise will be extended to cover frontline workers of the districts bordering DRC; the health workers, immigration officers, customs, security among other workers.

“As many of you are aware, there is an ongoing ebola outbreak in DRC and therefore it is extremely important we prepare as a country because we share a border and previously, we have imported cases from East region of DRC,” Aceng said.

Aceng said that 12,000 doses of the ebola vaccines have been deployed and an additional 10,000 are expected in a months’ time.

“I call upon everybody when it is your turn to get vaccinated which is a great opportunity because as you are aware the vaccine is in short supply. Please do get vaccinated to protect yourself, your loved ones, your neighbours, friends, colleagues and the entire Ugandan population,” she said.

Aceng said that the World Health Organization (WHO) is still carrying out research about the elective of the vaccine and how long it takes to repeat the process.

WHO representative in Uganda, Yonas Tegegn said UPDF soldiers in DRC are being prioritised because they are the most vulnerable.

“Their families will be protected so that they don’t bring that disease home, the population is protected. So, through this we protect not only UPDF, not only the frontline Health Workers but also their families and general population of Uganda,” Tegegn said.