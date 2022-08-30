President Museveni extends Ofwono Opondo’s contract as head of the Media Centre until 2025

President Yoweri Museveni has extended Ofwono Opondo’s contract as executive director of the Uganda Media Centre for three years, until 2025.

Opondo took over as head of the Uganda Media Centre in May 2013, succeeding Fred Opolot on a three-year contract deputised by former army spokesman Lt. Col. Shaban Bantariza.

Later, in November 2016, he was reappointed as executive director for another three years, ending in 2019.

Opondo’s contract was renewed by the president in 2019 until 2022.

According to his official Twitter platform, President Museveni has yet extended the contract for another three years, beginning today, July 1st, 2025.

#Re-appointed: Pres @KagutaMuseveni has reappointed me as #ExecutiveDirector @UgandaMediaCent for 3 yrs from July 2022. Am grateful for his continued trust in me & look forward to working with colleagues in @GovUganda in serving the public better. @skaheru @sandorwalusimbi — Ofwono Opondo P'Odel (@OfwonoOpondo) August 30, 2022

Before becoming the full government spokesperson in2016, Ofwono Opondo served as the deputy spokesperson for the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

President Museveni established the Uganda Media Centre in September 2005 to manage government media relations.

It also organises and manages government briefings and grants accreditation to foreign journalists who wish to work in Uganda.

The Uganda Media Center is run by the president’s office and operates outside of traditional public service structures.