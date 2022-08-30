Isaac Olupot

Human Rights activists have threatened to drag Jaro Hospital in Kyaliwajjala to court following a tip from whistle blower about the detention of a patient over failure to clear medical bills.

The patient in question is Raymond Mugerwa, a 14year old whose parents have failed to raise Shs 4.9million medical bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mugerwa has been in hospital detention since July 23 when he was driven to the hospital after being involved in an accident.

It is alleged that the motorist who drove Mugerwa to the hospital has knocked him but disappeared in thin air.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Robert Ssentongo, Mugerwa’s father, his efforts to have the son out of hospital detention have been futile with the hospital not ready to listen to them. ‘

“I have been a boda boda but the owner of the motorcycle confiscated it just a day after my son got an accident. I have no money and I wish the hospital could only hear me out,” Ssentongo said.

Emmanuel Biyinzika, a doctor at the facility told Nile Post that he has instructions from the owner of the facility not to release Mugerwa before all bills are cleared.

Dorothy Amuron, the strategic manager for Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) said the detention of Mugerwa contravenes the Patients and Responsibilities Charter 2019 and violates health rights under the 1995 Constitution.

The activists have vowed to challenge the hospital in court for noting that even under detention,the child is not getting any further treatment due to the hefty bills unpaid.

To them the psychological torture undergone by Mugerwa is too much.

Patrick Onyango, the spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan, acknowledged the case and noted that police is undertaking necessary measures to settle the issue.