UPDF renegade and NRA historical Gen David Sejusa has revealed that Gen Elly Tumwine called him 3 months ago “full of life” to break the news of their retirement.

Ssejusa who refers to the late Gen Tumwine as his brother says he needs some good time to talk about the deceased because they share so many fond memories together.

We have been together since. When I came from exile, he came to my home. As we hugged and cried! Then he rang me on 0/5/2022. It was about our impending Retirement, where he was 1st on the list and I followed. He sounded full of life and he told me about his vision/plans during Retirement,” Sejusa narrates.

Sejusa had been self-exiled following letters about the alleged succession project of Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. He returned to the country in 2014 and Gen Elly Tumwine was tasked with mediating a meeting between him and President Museveni at State House Entebbe in 2015, a day after his home had been besieged by the UPDF.

Sejusa talks highly of Gen Tumwine who was his head commander at Kabalega Unit in the NRA and later army commander. He adds that they have always talked about the miracle of his survival after he was shot in the head at Bukomero during the bush war.

“When he was shot at Bukomero, God enabled me and other comrades to evacuate him from the battlefield and send him to Kampala. We always talked about this miracle of his survival.”

“People like General Elly Tumwine never die, how can they? Because the things they have done stay with us forever! Sleep well, Brother!” Sejusa notes.

Will get time&talk about my Brother,General Elly Tumwine.I variously talked/written about him, but most importantly, there is a whole chapter written about him. I first met Elly, together with Hon. John Nasasira in 1973. I was in Agakhan Sch & they were at St.Henry’s College Kitovu. pic.twitter.com/wdEgvnIzVp — sejusadavid (@sejudav) August 29, 2022

Sejusa, and Tumwine are among the Generals who were set to retire in June but the retirement was postponed to ensure that benefits are emoluments are factored in the new structure of salaries.

Others include Lt Gen John Mugume, Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, Maj Gen Stephen Kashaka, Maj Gen Phinehas Katirima, Maj Gen Elly Kayanja, Maj Gen Michael Ondoga, Maj Gen Gavas Mugyenyi and Brig Stephen Kwiringira among the notable ones.