Singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has promised to bring together singer cum politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and his long-term rival Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool in his forthcoming music concert.

“It is time that we should work together as artists and I promise to make history therefore I invite Moses Ssali(Bebe Cool) for the concert and my brother Bobi Wine. If you don’t want to sit together it’s fine but the most important issue is to work together and support one another,” said Mayanja during a news conference.

Mayanja promised to give his fans the best performance in his forthcoming concert slated for February 10 2023 at Lugogo Cricket Oval

Dubbed Gwange Mujje, Chameleone revealed that this concert will be a world-class experience for his fans who have supported him for 25 years of his music career.

“Your never tiring love and support has and will always be recognised and appreciated. In the same spirit I extend my appreciation to my fans with whom we have built 25 years together. Friends, music family and notably media fraternity that have stood with us through these 25 years, “he said.

Ggwanga Mujje” is a Luganda phrase that calls upon people from all walks of life to come together for a major event.

“As is our custom to make our new developments public, Leone Island Music Empire and Biggie events is coming up with something for our people. This is to ensure that we come up with something unique for our fans. Amongst many is Gwanga Mujje February on 10th at Lugogo Cricket Oval,” he said.

Mayanja said he plans to give the very best of himself, singing all his songs right from way back, calling upon Ugandans to support him.

“This will be the biggest celebration. It will be a different thrill. I am one of the major players in this industry so expect a world-class event. You have to attend in person to see what I am working on to make this a spectacular event. I call upon everyone to come and we celebrate 25 years of my career in the industry,” he said.

He stressed that although he promised to bring Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine together, the concert will not be political but a celebration of Ugandan music.