The police have urged parents not to use boda boda as a way of transporting children back as they are reporting to school.

During the press briefing on 29th August 2022, the spokesperson of traffic police Faridah Nampiima said boda bodas are risky.

“Do not risk using boda boda as a means of transport to take back your children to school because it is really risky since the child is overloaded with property on the same boda boda,” Nampiima said.

Most schools re-open for the third term on Monday September 5.

Nampiima warned the drivers who drive school vans but are yet to clear the express fines to pay up before they fall victim during operation hours.

“We will not accept any excuses during the time of arrest because we have urged you for almost three weeks to clear the pending arrears to avoid inconveniences while executing your work in the rush hours,” Nampiima said.