President Museveni has hailed deceased former Security Minister, Gen Elly Tumwine as a man of many things but above all, one who God used to do many things that have led to fruits for the country.

Speaking during the funeral service at Kololo independence grounds, Museveni reminisced the start of the 1986 NRA bush war in which Tumwine fired the first bullet that sparked off the five year war.

“We had internal collaborators within the barracks. Our plan was to get to the quarter guard and deceive the gateman. Because Tumwine was an office, he sat in the front and was to deceive the gateman that we had brought supplies from the general headquarters,” Museveni told mourners.

He said he himself chose to move behind the lorry which was covered by full of his men because his face was common, having been a minister but also the vice chairman for the military commission and sitting infront would have given them up.

“Tumwine was to deceive that we had brought supplies and the small car driven by Magara would drive past and enter the underground armoury which was 400 metres away from the quarter guard. What we wanted were guns. When the lorry stopped, I heard Sam Magara passing and then I heard a shot. Tumwine fired the first bullet by mistake. He shouldn’t have fired.”

According to Museveni, Tumwine has been asked to only wrestle the gateman but not fire any bullet since this would alert other soldiers in the barracks.

“When Tumwine fired, there was a Tanzanian corporal near the armory who heard the shot and saw Magara vehicle driving. He shouldn’t have fired but wrestle the man. Because of this, we couldn’t get the big guns. “

Museveni noted his colleagues took a swipe at Tumwine for not following their plan not to fire but rather wrestle the gateman at Kabamba barracks in the foiled attack.

God used Tumwine

Museveni however said foiling the plan was a blessing in disguise that God had used Tumwine to ensure that the unprepared NRA didn’t get the guns but some vehicles .

He told mourners that after the attack, Obote’s soldiers later followed the NRM rebels and in a fight in Kiboga, they were forced to drop the guns they had, prompting them to plan other attacks.

“Actually it was God who did this. God used Tumwine to fire by mistake and it was God’s plan.On 9th(a day later), the Tanzanians attacked us. God used Tumwine to spoil the plan and they later attacked us.”

According to the leader of the NRA, a few months later, through Tumwine, the rebels were able to get linked to Kaka Bagyenda( former ISO chief) to plan an attack on Masindi barracks.

He explained that Tumwine who had earlier worked at Masindi linked the rebels to Kaka who through a grass cutter would give them information required about the barracks and later was attacked and several guns captured.

“Masindi was big success and had 760 guns from there. This was Tumwine’s work.”

According to Museveni, following the failed attempt to attack Kabamba barracks in 1981, four years later, a big attack happened at the same barracks which saw the NRA rebels capture many guns.

“Although we had an argument with him( after the first failed attack), we said we would arrange again. In 1985, four years later we came back for the same guns but first of all I had to send reconnaissance .We now came in a big force. We came with 1500 force and got 650 rifles. God used Tumwine to make us start the war but not to go far before we were ready. This was Tumwine being used by God,” he said.

Resilient Tumwine

President Museveni also described Gen Tumwine as a resilient man, considering what he went through, especially during the five year protracted war .

He cited the incident in Bukomera where Tumwine was shot in the eye, losing it in 1981 but later returned to continue with the bush war after recuperating.

“Tumwine was a resilient man. He was injured badly at Bukomero but didn’t say because I am injured, let me stay out and continued. That spirit of patriotism, sacrifice should be learnt from by the young people,” Museveni said.

“Dying at 68 was still young but had achieved a lot . I am happy to hear he died a satisfied man.”

Gen Tumwine’s body will later be flown to his ancestral home in Mukuru, Rwemikoma sub county in Kazo district before a requiem mass and burial on Tuesday.