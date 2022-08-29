The wife to the deceased NRA bush war hero and former Security Minister, Gen Elly Tumwine, Jolly Tumwine has hailed her deceased husband as one who lived true to the values of the 1986 revolution.

“Elly loved God, his country, the UPDF, his family and humanity as a whole. His love never withered for all these. He undertook all tasks with passion, diligence consistence and integrity. He was a man of all seasons and embraced assignments without complaints. He remained true to values of the revolution, “Jolly Tumwine told mourners during a funeral service for his departed husband on Monday afternoon at Kololo independence grounds.

She said Gen Tumwine lived to the true meaning of doing what he loved, loving what he did, doing it best and leaving God to do the rest.

Describing his life and works as a legacy, Mrs. Tumwine said this will never be erased.

“In 35 years I saw him grow in his love for Christ. He was bold in testifying what God had done in his life. He looked after many children and took them to school right up to university. We are grateful for his big heart and commitment to humanity. He always made time despite his busy schedule for his children and family.”

Committed to humanity

Tumwine’s wife described him as one who loved God so much, his family but above all, committed to humanity.

Referring to several videos on social media in which Gen Tumwine was captured dancing and making fan with his children, the wife said her husband had special moments with his family.

“He wished for war to end in victory, to be among lucky ones to see victory and for God to give him life to see his family. We were blessed with children and even grandchildren. What a blessing this is! He was a soldier for Christ, liberator and a person who always stood or truth and fairness.”

“He was struck by lightning, bitten by snakes, shot in the head and went through it all. I can confidently say he lived peaceful, happy fulfilling life. We are happy to have lived with a blessed man who impacted our life with this blessed life. He was a unique and very rare human being who did things in his own way.”