China Communications Construction Company Limited(CCCC) has completed the refurbishment works on the 22km Kibuye-Entebbe Road have been completed, officials have said.

According to the Substantial Completion Certificate issued by the Uganda National Roads Authority to CCCC the work was scheduled to end this month.

“In my opinion you fulfilled your obligation to complete and maintain the works in accordance with the contract having carried out all outstanding work under Clause 1.1 (11) of the special conditions of contract,” the August 2 letter to CCCC read in part.

However, the contractor will remain on site for the Defects Liability Period that ends on February 2, 2023.

The UNRA Public Relations Officer , Allan Kyobe hailed the Chinese contractor for finishing the work ahead of time but noted a few more works are still ongoing.

“The contractor is still working on accesses, drainages and safety markings. Generally, however, the main pavement works (sealing of the road surface) has been done.”

The CCCC Country Manager, Zheng Biao said a few more works are still ongoing but noted the main works are complete.

“CCCC has a track record of executing projects not only on time but also taking into consideration the impact of the environment and minimizing damage to the local eco-system,” Biao said.

The upgrade

The upgrade of the Old Entebbe road stretched from Mpala, Entebbe in Wakiso District to Kibuye in Kampala district.

The upgrade works that started in August, 2021 included repairing of the existing walkways, construction of drainage channels and putting in place street lights, among others.

Whereas the Entebbe Expressway is for use by motorists who can afford paying the road toll, on the other side, the Old Entebbe road is free of charge for use as both highways lead to Entebbe International Airport which is the gateway to the country.

China Communications Construction Company Limited(CCCC) has been involved in several construction projects around the country including the Entebbe Expressway, expansion of Entebbe International Airport , Soroti-Karamoja road and the Mubende-Kakumiro-Kagadi road among other big infrastructure projects in the country.