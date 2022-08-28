Right from a tender age while still in the village, Justine Najjuma loved anything to do with fashion.

Knitting and putting together different pieces of clothes to create a beautiful piece was her order of the day but this was not enough to see her realize her childhood dream.

However, as she grew up the dream never faded and one of the things she always did was following every bits of fashion trend to keep abreast with what was happening and this is where the breakthrough lay.

“I have always loved fashion. I have a good eye for nice things and beautiful clothing. One night when I was watching a reality TV show, one of the young ladies mentioned she owned a fashion boutique. I was inspired. I realized this is what I needed to realize my childhood dream. This gave birth to the idea of my clothing line,” Najjuma says.

This was early this year and she notes that she would then use her little savings to start Molly Rose Clothing as a fashion line focusing on women’s wear.

“I used savings from my monthly pay and with it, I started the business. However, with time, I realized I could ably venture into kids and men’s clothing as well.”

She says she realized the only way out was embracing technology and to this, she adopted online marketing as the strategy and this gamble has paid off.

“Molly Rose Clothing is an online business accessible via www.mollyroseclothing.com .I realized I could get more customers not only in Uganda but from all parts of the world to order online and have the clothing of their choice delivered to them using the quickest option possible.”

According to Najjuma, whereas in the beginning things were not easy, with time the number of customers kept on going up.

Many of these she says are referrals but also social media and friends .

“I want to see Molly Rose Clothing become one of the biggest fashion lines not only in Uganda but world over. I want the brand to be known by everyone.”