As the country mourns the death of Gen. Elly Tumwine, the Ministry of Defence has announced that his requiem mass will be by invitation only.

The mass according to official government burial program will take place onAugust 29 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

The function, which will start at 10am, will only be attended by invited mourners who will also first undergo Covid-19 test at Kololo, today Sunday.

President Museveni is expected to be the chief mourner at Kololo.

According to Felix Kulayigye, the defence spokesperson, mourners will be invited by the Directorate of Protocol.

“The rest of the mourners willing to join the requiem service are equally welcome and will be duly guided by protocol on the sitting arrangement, in view of the prevailing situation of the Covid-19 pandemic,” reads part of the the statement released on Saturday.

Tumwine, who fired the first shot during the NRA war, succumbed to lung cancer at Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi on August 25.

Tumwine will be buried on August 30 in Kazo, Kiruhura district.