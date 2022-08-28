The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) has urged those in leadership of this country to read the life story of the fallen bush war hero Gen. Elly Tumwine and understand that no one is permanent on this earth.

In s statement, Alice Alaso ,the acting national coordinator at ANT said people should learn that once given the opportunity to serve, they should serve Ugandans with a sense of responsibility and accountability.

“It is an indictment to the so-called fundamental change they ushered in which totally neglected our hospitals and rendered them unhelpful both to the leaders and citizenry,”she said.

At his passing, Alaso said that it is unfortunate that Tumwine had not realised the Uganda they promised to deliver.

“He leaves behind a highly repressive state, a nation which has never seen a presidential transition since the war he fought in, a country where our children are shot at for attempting to express their dissenting views, and a medical service which is too run down that our leaders find it both shameful and unbearable to be hospitalised here,”said Alaso.

She described the fallen soldier as a man who served Uganda in different and very important capacities.

“We send condolences to the family.It is sad that the General died seeking medical attention outside of Uganda, joining a long list of leaders who similarly passed on,”she said.

Tumwine,one of the heroes of the 1986 Luweero bush war that brought the current NRM government to power, died at the age of 68 at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya last week.