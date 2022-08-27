The Permanent Secretary of the Judiciary, Pius Bigirimana has launched a new book titled, “Unchained: A Public Servant with a Private Sector mindset” in which he underscores the role of ideological clarify in cleaning Uganda’s public service.

In the book launched by the Chief Justice, Alphonse Owiny Dollo on Friday at the president’s office takes a stock of his journey as a young boy from Kisoro who has for over 30 years served in the public service to become a Permanent Secretary, one of the highest positions in the country’s public service.

“It was a bold gamble and after university I was posted to Mbale for a short time because there was no accommodation and was later sent to Kisoro which was at home. I used to walk nine kilometres . These days, young people are posted to thee upcountry stations and they start complaining. For us we walked and made our mark,”Bigirimana said on Thursday.

“Seeing how things started, I was lucky I got the job in 1984. In this book I look at the caliber of public servants. The public service I knew as we grew up was filled with hard working, selfless, innovative and principled cadres. They ensured the population felt the real presence of government on a day today basis.”

The judiciary Permanent Secretary however noted that the situation is not the same with the current generation of public servants, many of whom, he said are not proud of serving the public.

Bigirimana insists that government can’t exist if public servants fail to deliver on tasks required of them.

“We have in the last few decades seen public servants degrade into a mindset that reduces them into parasites inside the host government. We have turned into mercenaries not knowing that actually we are the government and have to solve the problems. We need to be very serious.”

According to the secretary to the judiciary, public servants ought to be conscious and deal with challenges of the country but should work with a private sector mind that is result oriented.

“Public servants must have the clarity of the business they are in. Even the lowest ranking officer in government is as much a part of government as the highest worker. Each one has a role to play. It is a matter of correct ideological orientation. If each person saw themselves as part of government charged with doing his responsibility to the best of their ability, the effect of this would be vibrant and result oriented public service.”

He insisted that the reasons for relative degradation in the manner the public service operates are historical, technical, cultural and also spiritual, noting that there is need to have this trend of affairs changed.

“My main argument in the book is that at the individual level, there is lack of clarity and wholesome understanding one’s work. We have got people who are in positions and don’t understand who they are. It is the reason induction right at the start needs to be done. The time of mind that public servants for example positive or thinking out of the box will determine how they operate.”

Bigirimana applauded President Museveni whom he said has guided not only guided but has also inspired many Ugandans to serve the country wholeheartedly.

“I hope books such this one will do fair justice to his government and historical context in which he has operated.”

The Chief Justice, Alphonse Owiny Dollo applauded Bigirimana whom he said has served the public serve well for many years.

“Many Permanent Secretaries I have worked with are desk officers. This is not the case with Bigirimana. He is always in the field and it is a new thing and this is what he explains as being unchained in his new book. He has taken a paradine shift in handling the work of public service,” Dollo said.

The Chief Justice hailed Bigirimana for having overseen massive changes in the judiciary for the few years he has served as Permanent Secretary.

“You(Bigirimana) will always be remembered for overseeing the construction of the appellant courts buildings in record time and with value for money.”

Dollo urged that people with ideas should always put them in writing so that future generations can read about them.

The head of public service and secretary to cabinet, Lucy Nakyobe hailed Bigirimana for the wisdom and guidance exhibited in the new book that she said will always be a point of reference for all public servants.

“The message in the book says yes we can and means a public servant can deliver quality services if only, they can tune their minds to be like those of the ones driving the private sector. This is possible. I call upon fellow public servants to read the book so as to borrow a leaf,”Nakyobe said.

The head of public service said that having been born and nurtured into public service, Bigirimana exudes all the experience of a public servant and that the same has been put in the book that she said would be a great asset for the country.

“By virtue of what he has gone through and what he is , he stood at a vantage position to write this book. This is a very comprehensive account of the history, operations and future of public service. It will surely fill the existing gap in the understanding of public service.”

The deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera, Justice Stella Arach and several other Permanent Secretaries among other guests attended the book launch.