This year has been the most unexpected in Pablo Bashir Sewalu’s life and he is trying to wrap his head around it. On Tuesday, the world stopped a bit for Pablo Bashir who is always rushing somewhere. The man born in Kibuli, Uganda on August 23, 1992 and now living in Toronto, Canada was shocked by the flood of messages he received from around the world.

High ranking government officials, prominent businessmen and women, busy international fliers managing multinational corporations, politicians, human rights activists, musicians and entertainers all flooded Pablo’s various social media with messages of congratulations and love.

Most of the messages noted a trait that defined Pablo long before he became a protocol officer, his helpfulness. Many of the well wishers, in reaching out to share their warm memories of the birthday boy remembered how he has helped them when they were in a tight spot using his contacts.

They all sounded shocked that Pablo is so youthful considering how much he has travelled and carries himself in public and private. Almost all are in no doubt that Pablo is on the road to tremendous success because of his ability to connect with people wherever he finds himself and make them remember him and more importantly want to stay in touch.

Inspite of his influence, Pablo seemed shocked by the outpouring of affection for him from all over the world.

This 30th birthday is truly special for Pablo in many ways. Not only does he leave the years of youth behind, Pablo believes he is starting his life afresh in the new land of freedom: Canada.

Pablo had to leave Uganda for Canada in April 2022 because fears for his safety had become too much for him to ignore. After surviving a nasty car accident in November 2020, he had continued to receive threatening phone calls from what he believed were rogue elements in Uganda’s security circles.

Since 2020, Pablo has not had the chance to be himself. Only as he crosses into his 30s this year does he think life is returning to what he knew before with his shattered life being gradually restored. Almost immediately upon landing in Canada, he was informed that he needed urgent medical attention. His crippling headaches, eye strain, and back pain not fully headed from what he suspects was a staged accident had not given him rest.

He had not had a chance to get proper treatment in Kampala, Uganda because whenever he settled on a doctor, his life was upended by menacing calls that informed him they knew where he was. With a wife, children and parents to support, he could also not really take a long period off to heal properly. But since April 2022, as he acclimatises into a new world in Canada, his body has had the chance to heal.

This is why all the well wishing messages from around the world have moved Pablo who rarely takes time to stop.

With five years to go left before he can no longer officially claim to still be a youth, Pablo has a message for the age group he is leaving behind. It is quite simple but profound, “Do the best you can wherever you are, be kind and trust God to see you through it all.”