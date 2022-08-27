The Makerere University Council has released a new guild elections guide map indicating that the process will start on October 6, 2022.

This follows the suspension of the guild elections that were scheduled for July following the violence that led to the death of a student.

The university set up a select committee chaired by Assoc. Prof. Helen Nambalirwa Nkabala which has made the recommendations.

The committees’ report highlighted several gaps in the students’ guild operations that included: A weak regulatory framework for students’ leadership; High levels of external influence in students’ electoral and other activities, including from political parties and self-seeking individuals who emerge as student Guild entrepreneurs and manipulate unsuspecting students for personal gain out of the guild processes.

It also discovered:

Monetisation of the students’ leadership and related electoral activities and the lack of accountability in the students’ Guild. This increases the stakes in the election and exacerbates the risk of violent behaviour.

A less than inclusive students’ leadership ecosystem where critical layers and sections of the students’ community, such as class representatives, school and college leadership, and the debating union, lack access to the available financial resources, opportunities, and spaces.

Capacity gaps of the Students Guild Electoral Commission which limits the effective administration of elections and predisposes the process to glaring bias and malpractice.

The emergency of unregulated brigades and cabals within the student body, such as “Leo ni Leo”; “Sisi Wenyewe “; “Abakooto”; “New Kids on the Block”; “Air Force One,” , some of which comprise nonstudents of Makerere University.

There were reports that the electoral process had been compromised with allegations of pre­ ticked ballot papers, adulterated nominal rolls and forged identity cards to favor particular

De-Facto leadership groups such as the “select Committee of Aspirants” are exerc1smg intellectual dishonesty by brokering misinformation, yet their primary focus is the desire to make a return on their investment and desire to make money through accessing the guild budget rather than handling student matters.

Among other recommendations, the committee called for the enactment of the Makerere University Student’s Guild Statute; commitment to prioritise avenues for fostering intellectual engagement of students and staff; resolving to invest in robust student leadership development programmes at Makerere and strengthening the university security

New electoral plan