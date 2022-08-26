Watching the original Top Gun (1986), you can understand why Tom Cruise was one of the most sought after at the time. His looks, charisma, onscreen presence, and acting talent were all displayed in his portrayal of Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

That said, I wasn’t sure what to expect from this sequel, but I was excited to see what they had in store, considering there has been talk about a sequel for years now.

If you are familiar with Tom Cruise’s career, you know he is not afraid of taking risks when it comes to his performances. This film does not disappoint, and it’s a blast from start to finish, filled with amazing aerial sequences and spectacular visuals that will remind you why the previous film stood the test of time.

The film starts with Maverick testing jets out in Mojave desert. He goes against the orders of his seniors for the Mach 10 sequence, which highlights why he hasn’t gotten a promotion from work despite all the years of great service. One of the highlights of the opening of this movie is when Maverick’s Admiral, played by Ed Harris, remarks, “Your kind is headed for extinction,” to which Maverick replies, “Maybe so, sir, but not today.” This attitude sets the tone of the movie, with Maverick going on to disobey other orders from his seniors.

Top Gun Maverick keeps referring to the enemy, but no name is mentioned. The faces of the pilots in the vessels of the enemy aren’t visible as they are behind masks. This is a bit weird but doesn’t hurt the plot and delivery of the movie.

This is the sequel we didn’t know we needed, but we deserve it! There are so many things about this movie that make it stand out. With the characters, the director, and flashbacks to the original, this movie takes you on a journey full of excitement, joy, thrills, drama, and heartwarming moments. The plot is predictable, but the emotional bits are finely choreographed.

This movie is filled with intense, thrilling action scenes from start to finish. I could, at some point, feel my lungs expand as the pilots gasped for air in the high altitudes. The movie also has its fair share of emotional scenes that help you connect with these characters even more.

Director Joseph Kosinski and the team did an exceptional job delivering this masterpiece to us. I will give it a generous 10/10 rating. Very well done piece of art.