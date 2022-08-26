Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has paid tribute to Gen Elly Tumwine, who has died aged 68, saying he “fired the first shot” in the revolution that brought him to power.

He was referring to a raid by National Resistance Army (NRA) rebels on a military barracks in 1981.

An army statement added that Gen Tumwine, who joined the resistance in 1979, had also lost his eye in a battle during the five-year bush war and praised his “contribution to the revolution”. He was often pictured wearing dark sunglasses.

The general, who had lung cancer, was airlifted to a hospital in Kenya’s capital Nairobi two weeks ago.

In a series of tweets, the 77-year-old president spoke with admiration about a “dedicated and hard-working cadre”.

“I had taught him at Burunga Primary School in 1967, after our A-levels, as a student teacher, before going to university, later that year,” he remembered.

Gen Tumwine went on to graduate from Makerere University with a fine arts degree in 1977, then left a teaching job to joining the resistance and with 9,000 others received military training in neighbouring Tanzania. He went on to lead the rebel army in 1984 for several years.

He has held several senior positions in government as well as being a long-term MP representing the army. For years he also led the committee that decided who would receive national hero medals.

The bush war veteran was also an artist and a musician who liked to compose songs in Runyankore, his mother tongue.

But he was most known for being a straight talker – and could be quite controversial.

He once told a parliamentary inquiry into the alleged torture of suspects held in safe houses by the security forces: “There are areas which for security reasons this committee cannot visit.”

As security minister in 2020 after a deadly election campaign protest, he said the armed forces “had a right to shoot you and kill you, if you reach a certain level of violence”.

Even when dropped from the cabinet in 2021, he was outspoken – advising President Museveni, who had just begun his sixth term in office, to prepare to leave power.

“I remain a freedom fighter and admire him and thank him as my teacher, my mentor, my leader, and my hero. I will continue to give him my genuine support and advice.

“And to me now, the best advice we can give him is to prepare for a smooth transition so that we ensure stability and long-term peace for the future.”

He was one of a dwindling generation of bush war veterans who many young Ugandans feel have held the country to ransom with constant reminders about the liberation struggle.

On the announcement of his death, many on social media reacted with callous comments.

Source: BBC