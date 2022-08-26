The Minister for Security, Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi has revealed that government has started plans to repatriate the body of former army representative Gen Elly Tumwine.

Muhwezi made this revelation as lawmakers joined the rest of the country to mourn the late Gen Elly Tumwine.

The country woke up to the news of the death of the former representative of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) on Thursday, 25 August 2022.

Tumwine was pronounced dead on August 25 from Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. He died at the age of 68.

According to President Museveni, the NRA bush war hero died of lung cancer.

During Plenary sitting on Thursday, 25 August 2022, Muhwezi confirmed to Members of Parliament that Tumwiine died at a hospital in Nairobi.

“Early this morning, between 5:00am and 6:00am, we lost Hon. Gen. Elly Tumwine in a Nairobi hospital where he has been for a couple of weeks for treatment,” said Muhwezi.

Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa who asked the House to observe a moment of silence said that late left an indelible mark on the stability of the country.

“We have lost a gallant man, a person who has been a colleague, interacting with us here and a historical who ushered in the revolution, together with our President. It is very sad for us because whenever we lose one of us in this House, a dark cloud hovers over the whole institution,” said Tayebwa.

He added that Parliament will liaise with government to pay tribute to Gen Tumwine.

“At an appropriate time, we shall be guided. But I urge the Leader of Government to liaise with the Leader of the Opposition so that a motion is prepared to pay glowing tribute to our departed colleague,” Tayebwa said.

Godfrey Katusabe (FDC, Bukonjo County West) described Gen Tumwine as a distinguished son who served the country wholeheartedly.

“My deepest condolences to the President who is Commander in Chief and the UPDF,” Katushabe said.

Ayivu Division East MP, Godfrey Feta said that the late was a courageous and professional soldier.

Ibrahim SSemujju Nganda (FDC, Kiira Municipality) however urged government to standardise state burials as well as tributes paid to MPs, saying that Parliament made a recommendation to that effect.

“There was time here when we had a problem; a former colleague from Eastern Uganda died and was not brought and our colleagues from Eastern Uganda were not happy,” he said.

Gen Tumwine served as UPDF representative in Parliament from 1996 to 2021. He also served as a Minister for security from 2018 to 2021.

At the time of his death, Gen Tumwine was a senior presidential advisor.