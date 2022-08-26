The son of a Tanzanian state minister been fined after he was accused of ramming cars last week and allegedly bragging about his father’s influence.

James, the son of George Simbachawene, was fined for the offences of reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving an uninsured vehicle..

He was fined a total of 250,000 Tanzanian shillings ($107; £90).

The 24-year-old was arrested after a video of the incident in Dar es Salaam, Kinondoni area, went viral.

His father had asked the authorities to take full legal action against him, adding that he was “a grown man now”.

Source: BBC