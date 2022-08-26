MPs from the Physical Infrastructure Committee have recommended the immediate demolition of commercial buildings allegedly built on the green belt of Iganga’s Freedom Square.

The chairman of the parliament’s physical infrastructure committee, Robert Kasolo, said members had discovered the buildings had been constructed on land designated as public land.

“Iganga Municipal Council authorities made a mistake by renting out land to powerful businessmen in the town to illegally build buildings,” he said.

Kasolo said the green belt is public land used for holding social events such as weddings or places or for leisure activities.

He said the owners of the commercial property carried out the illegal construction during late night hours, despite reminders from the court to stop the process.

Iganga Municipality MP Peter Mugema Panadol sued the Iganga Municipal Council for illegally renting out land to the businessmen early last year.

The High Court in Jinja ruled in favor of the legislator early this year, saying Iganga town Council made a mistake by renting out public land clearly demarcated as a green zone and immediately ordered the demolition of the structures.

Bukoto Central MP James Sebamala, who previously served as an Iganga town Council engineer for three years, said he refused to be bribed while still in office to sign a motion that would allow the lease of land to prominent businessmen.

“I know there are people in Iganga Municipality who are running these illegal deals for their own selfish needs,” he said.

Sebamala promised to bring the matter before parliament for debate and to ensure that the court’s ruling is implemented immediately.

Female MP Namutumba Mariam Naigaga warned government officials not to use their position to extort bribes, as they risk being arrested and charged in courts for abuse of office.

Member of Parliament Iganga, Municipality of Peter Mugema Panadol, accused security personnel of regularly arresting his supporters found around the disputed Freedom Square.

“Many of my supporters are still languishing in prison after being found in this property,” he said.