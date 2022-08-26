The executive director, United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Winnie Byanyima has described the deceased bush war hero Gen Elly Tumwine as a loyal cadre of the NRM who often didn’t see ‘the other side of coin’

“I salute comrade Gen Elly Tumwine for the sacrifices and contribution he made to liberate Uganda from the Obote II illegitimate and oppressive regime. I disagreed with him many times but never doubted his intentions,” said Byanyima

She explained that Tumwine was very loyal to NRM and the regime at large but his trust was sometimes misused.

She said Tumwine one time called her and apologised for leading an unsuccessful attempt to rig her election as MP of Mbarara Municipality in 2001.

“My heart goes out to the family of comrade Gen Elly Tumwine. In my thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace and may you be comforted in the knowledge that he contributed to the struggle for democracy and human rights, which struggle continues today,” she noted.

Tumwine was pronounced dead on August 25 from Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, where he was airlifted recently. He died at the age of 68.

According to President Museveni, the NRA bush war hero died of lung cancer.