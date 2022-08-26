The memory of the two decades LRA war in Northern Uganda seems to be fading as debate gradually shifts to infrastructural development and economic transformation of the former war-torn region. In addition, there have been a number of political developments on the local and international scene.

Speaking to The Nile Post in an interview, Prof Morris Ogenga Latigo, the former MP Agago North and Leader of Opposition said the people of Northern Uganda need a political framework that will allow systems to work and aUgandans must start thinking about a peaceful transition list will shall have chaos like it is in Somalia

What memories do you have of the former Security Minister Elly Tumwine who passed away?

Gen Elly Tumwine was my year mate in Makerere University and we stayed together in Lumumba Hall together with people like Gen Kahinda Otafiire, Mr Kagina the husband of Allen Kagina (among others). We knew each other more than love for political knowledge.

How can the country remember him?

The problem with our country now is that when Obote came to power he had his own Heroes Day. Museveni also has his own Heroes Day. So, when I was the leader of opposition, when I would be invited for NRM Heroes Day, my response to the invitation was to create a Remembrance Day so that each person remembers his or her own way. So, I leave it to Ugandans to remember Elly Tumwine in their own way.

What lesson should Uganda learn from the recently concluded Kenyan election which was largely described as free and fair by observers and political analysts?

Uganda cannot learn from Kenyan elections because election by its construct under democratic system has common principles that must be free and fair. So, we don’t need to learn from Kenya. We just need to practice it because to suggest that we can learn something from Kenya is diversionary. Let us focus on the fact that our elections are not free and fair, that the electoral commission is not independent, that elections are rigged and it is not in the country’s interest. The democracies that we build on falsehoods cannot be sustained.

In your view, what reforms do we need in our electoral systems?

The issue is that as long as the NRM regime believes that they are meant to rule, the elections are just (useless). We participate in it (elections) because if you don’t, you get blamed, we also participate in it just to buy time. I have repeatedly said in many forums, in the media, newspapers and while I was the leader of opposition in Parliament told the people in power that what they are doing is not sustainable.

For anybody to achieve things and historical greatness, there are things that you do, things that benefit everybody. If it is an election, let them go and contest. You imagine a by-election, and you have a vice president, a prime minister, why don’t you let those people in their communities decide in by-elections? Somebody like me, I feel embarrassed because I am an intellectual and yet I belong to this country. When stupid things happen like that, we all get ridiculed.

The opposition has been calling for the boycott of these elections. Will this move help the people of Uganda in any way?

There is nothing like opposition (in Uganda), there are parties. When it comes to elections, there are parties. In Kenya do you hear about opposition? For Uganda anybody who is not with you is or against me is an enemy. That is so petty and peasantry and someone like me I don’t want to waste my time on.

In your view, why has the opposition in this country failed to unite for common cause?

In December 2014, when the NRM was going to remove Amama Mbabazi from the position of secretary general, I saw buses [of people] being ferried to Namboole. When I came home, I could not sleep. So, I went to my library and I wrote an article “political succession”. When you over dominate, another tree will not grow and yet for a country to have continuity, one tree must allow another tree to grow underneath even if it is not yet old, so that if it gets old the other replaces it and the forest continues.

So, in our case when that big tree is gone, there will be an ecological vacuum and the chaos that will follow will be worse than Somalia. I wrote that in 2014. It is a law of nature; nobody can change it. There will be total chaos and they will be the greatest victim.

What should be done to make things right?

We have to open up and say we are all mortal, we are all human and we all made mistakes. We must have a national dialogue, a national reconciliation conference and when it decided that Mr. president you have served enough, you go. It will not work simply because today you have convinced Norbert Mao to join you, tomorrow you convince Latigo to join, it will not work. It will not make any difference as long as you don’t do the right thing.

Should Ugandans have hope of seeing change in leadership from one president to another in your view?

Ugandans will always be there; ask if there is hope for Museveni. Uganda and Ugandans are far much bigger than Museveni, and far too bigger than NRM and all those guys (who are in power) because they will go and leave Uganda here.

As someone who was in Parliament for some good time, what is your assessment of the current Parliament because many people think that it is in the armpits of President Museveni?

Well, I am not in that Parliament in the first instance but I am not so surprised by what this parliament is because the parliament cannot be in isolation in a situation where all systems are broken down. People talk about science but I am a trained scientist who understands science and the principles of science. For science if it is right, it is right if it is wrong it is wrong, there is no but. As far as I am concerned to expect that this Parliament can be any different from the regime that it is part of, that would be madness.

Which political organisation do you belong to?

I have never left FDC but I don’t belong to any party now. I am home and I am in semi-retirement when time comes, I will see what to do.

Should we expect you to come back into elective politics?

[Yes] but not to look for just a seat in Parliament. If the country is faced with transition, then somebody like me whose interest is to ensure that a new and a proper foundation, will be there for that reason. By the way I can go to Luwero and any part of the country and talk to people and people will listen to me and if the situation arises where that role is necessary to be played, then you will see Latigo in Parliament but if it is just going to this Parliament where those of Thomas Tayebwa and (Anita Among) are speakers and think of me just sitting there as a back bencher, people will ask what is Latigo doing there?

What is the economic situation of northern Uganda. Has the government done anything to improve the situation?

The greatest consequence of the war in the north which I talked about those days and I keep talking about is the collapse of the moral fabric that allowed for us to grow as solid people and even the collapse of ambitions. You will find in our place here that there is too much drinking. While there are long term challenges, they are not about money. The potential of northern Uganda remains. We still have the biggest agricultural land in the country now, we have the largest oil reserves up to 70% and nobody wants to talk about that. We have the hydropower potential, we have national parks, we have everything. All we needed is a political framework that will allow systems to work, that will allow government resources to make a difference.