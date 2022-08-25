Unilever Uganda has made a Shs10 million donation towards this year’s Rotary Cancer Run. The contribution was announced during a press conference at the Unilever Offices in Kampala.

This year’s run will take place on Sunday September 4, at the Kololo Airstrip in Kampala. The Rotary Run has been on since 2012 and is an annual event whose proceeds go towards building a one stop cancer screening and treatment centre at Nsambya Hospital in Kampala.

“Cancer is a scourge that has affected every family in the country, directly or indirectly. Unilever is honoured to join the Rotary fraternity in Uganda in the battle against cancer,” Unilever Uganda Country Lead Joanita Menya Mukasa said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmy Mwesigwa the Rotary Cancer Run Organising Chairperson recounted the achievements of the run and the vision for the future.

“A 36-bed cancer treatment centre worth Shs1.5 billion has been operational at Nsambya Hospital for three years now. In May this year, we commenced construction of Bunkers, which will house the modern cancer screening and treatment machines; the Linear Accelerators (LINAC). The total cost is estimated to be over Shs 13.5 billion. From 2016 to 2021 we have raised Shs 2.3 billion which is available in the bank, and we are aiming to raise Shs11.2 billion to complete the construction of the Bunkers and that is the reason we are running,” Mwesigwa said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unilever Uganda’s mission is to create a better live for all Ugandan’s by adding vitality to the lives of the consumers we serve. Our brands like Royco, Pepsodent, Omo and Geisha are used in homes across the country. It is an honour for us to support causes that aim to better the lives of our customers,” said Unilever Uganda’s Head of Marketing Wangechi Gitahi.