The CEO of Uganda Airlines, Jennifer Bamuturaki, once again failed to appear at Parliament on Wednesday, where she was scheduled to meet with Joel Ssenyonyi’s Committee in connection with the ongoing investigation into Uganda Airlines.

Ssenyonyi’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) had summoned Bamuturaki to appear in person immediately after she refused to meet with them on Tuesday due to “airline-related duties.”

Ssenyonyi’s committee had also issued “threats” that if Bamuturaki did not appear, she would be arrested for contempt of Parliament.

As the committee prepared to meet with Bamuturaki on Wednesday, they were met with a statement from the State Minister for Works and Transport, Fred Byamukama, who informed them that the Uganda Airlines top management team is unavailable for questioning due to their busy schedule.

In his letter dated August 24, 2022, the minister stated that while he appreciates all that COSASE is doing to ensure public resources are properly accounted for, they should give the Uganda Airlines team a break until next month.

“Due to a number of events currently occurring at the Airline, some of which are in advanced stages, there is a need for ample time for the officials to prepare if they are to produce good work in order to avoid further loss occurance,” Minister Byamukama wrote in his letter.

He stated, however, that Bamuturaki and her team will be available after September 11, 2022.

Some legislators interpreted the abrupt absence of the Uganda Airlines CEO as an attempt to avoid accountability, as the early days of the investigation revealed a number of contentious events at the national airline, including the manner in which Bamuturaki was hired for the position.

COSASE was taken aback when the Uganda Airlines CEO revealed that she graduated from Makerere University in 1994 with a degree in Social Works and Social Administration (SWASA), but had never received her academic transcript 28 years later.

Bamuturaki, who insists she is qualified for the top position at the national airline, also claims she misplaced her UCE result slip and no longer has it.

The airline’s management had requested that the COSASE investigation into its activities be conducted without the presence of the media, claiming that the airline’s reputation is being harmed by media coverage.

Ssenyonyi, however, denied the request, claiming that Uganda Airlines is a public entity and thus accountable to the public.

the absence of Uganda Airline’s current top management, COSASE met with Cornwell Muleya, the former Uganda Airlines boss who has accused his successor Jennifer Bamuturaki of “stealing” from the airline.

Muleya testified before the committee that in her previous role as Director of Commercial, Bamuturaki caused the airline losses by inflating bills and over-invoicing.

Muleya contended that his dismissal from the airline was also motivated by acts such as people loyal to Bamuturaki attempting to circumvent the airline’s procurement and recruitment processes.

The committee is now stuck on how to deal with Bamuturaki, and several reports suggest that they have contacted the Deputy Speaker of Parliament for advice on how to proceed.