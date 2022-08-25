More than six hours after Gen Elly Tumwine’s death was confirmed and after President Museveni revealed that the bush war general had died from lung cancer, social media platforms of UPDF remained mute.

At 12.30 PM, the ‘Defence Spokesperson’ twitter handle had not been updated. The handle controlled by the Office of Spokesperson of the UPDF is usually swift in making communications about military developments and is regarded as the official communication channel of the army.

The last post on the handle was more than 20 hours ago about Gen Andrew Gutti ending his tour of duty as commandant of Kimaka and handing over to Maj Gen George Igumba.

Previously the same handle has been used to dispel rumours of Tumwine’s death.

Many people and government institutions have offered their condolences to Tumwine’s family.

Efforts to talk to Brig Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF spokesperson, were futile as he did not answer our repeated calls.