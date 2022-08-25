What does Sendy do

Sendy is a technology company that builds a fulfillment infrastructure for E-Commerce and consumer brands. We are creating easy tech solutions that enable businesses to sell, move goods and get financing. We want to make trading in Africa easier and more beneficial to more people.

What is Fulfillment Infrastructure in the context of what Sendy does

We understand that there are many factors that contribute to the success of trade. For effective trade, you need markets, for markets to operate well you need efficient logistics and financial services. At Sendy we have aggregated all these key elements that facilitate trade into one – Fulfillment infrastructure. This is now enabling businesses to grow and commerce to thrive across the continent

How do you work with businesses

We have two products, Sendy Supply and Sendy Fulfillment. Sendy’s Fulfillment supports online businesses that do not have storage and or delivery systems. Sendy Fulfillment service picks, packs and ships orders to customers. The service supports online sellers through relieving them of the logistics challenges and the high costs that come with getting reliable logistics. This enables them to focus and spend more time growing their businesses.

Sendy Supply provides a platform that enables businesses to purchase stock at competitive prices from multiple suppliers/ manufacturers.

We also provide advanced credit financing to enable businesses to buy stock. Through the platform, we are helping general retailers to grow and do more by picking and shipping stock from suppliers to their stores within 24 hours.

What’s your view on the e-commerce space in Uganda

The e-commerce space has steadily grown over the years in Uganda. The last decade has seen significant investments in the sector. Small and medium enterprises as well as large corporations have now embraced e-commerce.

They are now seeing it not as a supplementary revenue channel but a key contributor for their development. Many factors have also contributed to this growth such as internet penetration across the country. Covid also caused a surge in e-commerce adoption in Uganda.

The market is projected to reach over USD 413 million this year with over 15 million users by 2025. These projections reveal a very encouraging effect for the sector.

What’s the future of Sendy?

We want to power Africa’s growth by making it easier to trade. We are currently operating in Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria and Cote d’I voire. We will continue working with businesses in Uganda and across the continent to grow their capacity and empower them to thrive.

How can businesses work with you

Our apps for Sendy Supply and Sendy Fulfillment are on both Android and IOS on Google Play store and App store respectively. Once you download any of the apps depending on your business we will be able to support your business and grow with you