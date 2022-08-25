Angola’s electoral commission says the governing MPLA has registered a strong lead after the early results of Wednesday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

The commission said that with a third of ballots counted, President João Lourenço’s party has received more than 60% of votes.

The rebel-turned opposition movement, Unita, has nearly 34%.

Unita has called the provisional results unreliable.

The MPLA, which has been in power for more than four decades, has been criticised for not tackling inflation, poverty and unemployment, despite huge oil wealth.

Source: BBC