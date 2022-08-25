Oil and gas company, Rubis Energy Uganda has announced the rebrand and launch of its convenience stores tailored to serve both long-distance travelers and those within the cities.

The rebrand of the stores will see them serve customers 24 hours a day and will have a fully operational café to cater for walk-in clients seeking to grab a quick bite before embarking on their trips.

The retail stores will also provide customers with an array of commodities ranging from soft drinks, snacks, groceries, liquor and coffee.

“Today we launch our rebranded stores called Enjoy, a one-stop-center, to the public, designed to ensure that travelers are in position to refresh and reboot for the continuation of their journeys,” said Olivier Gatera, the Rubis Uganda Country Manager.

Commenting about the current trend of the oil prices in the country, Gatera cited the various incentives and ways in which he said Rubis has purposed to ease the burden of acquisition of fuel and commodities on their customers.

“Despite the past rise in prices to acquire oil and gas worldwide, we have aimed to mitigate and minimize the increase while at the same time keeping the business afloat and able to serve Ugandans,” he said.

“All our customers that purchase fuel and items with the Rubis card automatically get a discount off their purchase. This was instituted to enable our customers enjoy acquiring our services.”

He noted that in addition to the discounts given at every purchase with the Rubis card, customers will for the next seven weeks stand a chance to win instant goodies from the stores countrywide.