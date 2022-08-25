The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Wilson Mbadi has applauded the outgoing commandant of the Senior Command and Staff College at Kimaka, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti for his leadership at the institute which is soon celebrating 20 years of existence.

Mbadi made the remarks on Wednesday as Gutti handed over to the incoming commandant, Maj Gen George Igumba.

In his remarks, the CDF noted that the more a force succeeds in training the more it succeeds in battle.

Speaking into the college Motto "Ad Bellum Pacis Causa" loosely translated as "For the cause of Peace, we go to War", the CDF noted that the more a force succeeds in training the more it succeeds in battle.

He thanked the outgoing commandant for steering success at the institute during his tenure.

“This has been possible due to team work and good plans,” Mbadi observed.

The CDF also advised that the college should expand its curriculum beyond the main stream military subjects and also tackle the contemporary threats such as natural disasters, food security and unemployment among others.

Mbadi also acknowledged the challenge of the backlog of officers who haven’t yet attended the Senior Command and Staff Course which he however attributed to resources and infrastructure challenges.

He observed that the future plans for the college should be for expansion to allow for college to admit at least 100 students per intake.

The college currently trains up to 45 students annually.

Mbadi asked the chairman of the College Control Board Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, who was also at the function, to lobby for more funding to enable the incoming commandant to expand the college both in terms of infrastructure and the human resources especially the teaching staff.

Gen Mbadi thanked the outgoing commandant for the great contribution to the college, and urged the incoming to continue with the good work of the outgoing and even make it better since the college handles international students.

Both the outgoing and incoming commandant thanked the UPDF leadership and the President and Commander in Chief for entrusting them with the leadership of the prestigious college as commandant.