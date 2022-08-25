The death of Gen Elly Tumwine today means that only eight of the original 27 fighters who were armed during the launch of the NRA bush war in 1981 are still surviving.

Tumwine passed on in Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi from complications of lung cancer, according to President Museveni.

He had been in and out of hospital for the last two years.

Who are the eight survivors?

Of the eight survivors, two are presidents; President Yoweri Museveni and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda. Others are:

Brig. Julius Kihandae

Kihandae has had a topsy turvy career in the army. He has faced treason charges before and served as military attache in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and DR Congo. He is said to be semi-retired.

Brig. Fred Mwesigye

Mwesigye is the former MP for Nyabushozi. For long he was managing director at the UPDF’s National Enterprises Corporation in Luweero. He is now into private business.

Brig. Andrew Lutaaya

Lutaaya is the one who drove the truck on which the soldiers who launched the first attack of the war including Tumwine, rode.

His first assignment which Tumwine and others. He is now a retired businessman and operates between Mubende and Kalangala.

Col Jack Mucunguzi

Mucunguzi worked for the defunct Coffee Marketing Board and later as a security officer at Uganda Revenue Authority. He is said to be into private business.

Col. George Mwesigwa

Until recently Mwesigwa served as second division garrison commander in Mbarara before he went into semi-retirement. He is among the senior army officers lined up for retirement this year.

Col. Charles Tusiime Rutarago

Rutarago was until recently the Commander Royal Guards—a force that ensures security of all cultural institutions in the country. He is also due to retire this year.