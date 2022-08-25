Gen Elly Tumwine is credited for having fired the first bullet that launched the five year bush war that ushered the current National Resistance Army/ Movement into power.

In an exclusive interview with the Nile Post, Gen Tumwine narrated circumstances under which he got involved with NRA rebels and later fired the first bullet that marked the beginning of the five year protracted liberation war.

Tumwine, who was one of the 27 people who started the NRA and number two of six original members of the then NRA High Command as of January 26, 1986 said that at the end of the 1979 liberation war, he was among the group 0f 300 cadet officers sent to Munduli,( Tanzania Military Academy) for training and from there, he was posted to Masindi as a training instructor.

“We had earlier got in touch and discussed with Museveni who had taught me in primary school that if the 1980 elections were rigged, we could go to the bush as the only way out.”

“We were (after returning from Munduli) slowly contacting some our close friends we trusted to bring their guns. A few days to the attack, we gathered and people brought in their guns at Bukikerezi house in Makindye where we kept them for a night before leaving for Kabamba,”Tumwine narrated recently.

He said the group had organised a truck through Brig Lutaaya and left in evening of 5th February 1981 from Makindye with their 27 guns.

“All the guns and pistols we had were 27 and we were 43 including our contacts in Kabamba.”

Tumwine narrated that they also had a pickup vehicle where Museveni and himself plus a few others rode up to Nyendo in Masaka but their car tyre got a puncture before reaching Masaka prompting Museveni to seek assistance from a friend in the area to lend them a small car to be used.

Earlier plans

According to President Museveni, by November 1984, they had started planning the mission to attack Kabamba barracks but the plan was known to only a few commanders.

“As you people in Kampala were enjoying Christmas, we were planning something,”Museveni said in 2020 during the seven-day symbolic trek code-named “Africa Kwetu”, Museveni to honor National Resistance Army fighters.

He said that they had recruited a number of fighters from the areas they had passed and their force was big enough.

According to Museveni, as they planned to attack Kabamba, Sam Katabalwa, who had been in Nairobi came with “good” news that he had been contacted by some of his allies in UPC who wanted to engage in peace talks but noted the idea was not welcomed by most of the rebels.

“By then, we were doing well because we had attacked Masindi and Hoima and Kabamba was next. Katablwa wanted permission to go and talk to them(UPC) in Kampala. He assured us everything was fine and at the back of my mind, I knew, anyone who was clever would not kill a messenger (Katabalwa).

“I agreed that he goes with Kyaligonza( Matayo) to talk with Paulo Muwanga and Bazilio Okello.

Museveni said the attack on Kabamba was postponed as they moved close to Kampala for easy communication with the group led by Katabalwa that had gone for peace talks.

“We waited for Katabalwa to return but he didn’t,”Museveni narrated.

He noted that as they waited for news about negotiations, they were attacked by the government forces but the attack was repulsed.

The rebels then decided to shift base from where they were to another place as they waited for communication from Kampala.

“One morning, Kyaligonza returned and told us Katabalwa had been killed by his allies in Kampala. The following day, we were again attacked but we repulsed them.”

The first bullet

Meanwhile, the group divided themselves into four, each with a specific role towards the attack at Kabamba barracks and Tumwine was assigned to capture the quarter-guard.

“The arrangement was that when we reach the quarter-guard, we capture it and a few people move with the small vehicle and take control of the armoury,” he said.

The UPDF four star general says that because he had a Uganda National Liberation Army Uniform, he was tasked to sweet talk the guards at the quarter-guard.

“There were two Tanzania guards at the entrance. I started engaging them in a talk that I was from the headquarters and had brought them supplies. I had a password for my section that when they hear me say I have brought food they start firing. I started talking about supplies as I took my time for the small car to pass.”

“When it passed, the guard got alerted and cocked his gun. I had already corked mine and shot at him. This was the first bullet.”

He said they found a hard time capturing the armory for weapons because the guard resisted them but said after the attack at Kabamba, they went away with a Land Rover and other equipment that helped them throughout the war.

Kabamba falls

The group of rebels who were about 1500, according to Museveni had to split into two.

“I then divided the troops into two and one was led by Saleh(Salim). This one moved at night towards Kabamba.”

He narrated that the group of other fighters that he led moved the following day and on December 28th, they were attacked by the government soldiers because their(rebels) tracks were very clear and that it was deliberate.

According to Museveni, as their group was engaging in fights with government forces, the second group led by Saleh never encountered any problem until they successful attacked Kabamba barracks.

“We always listened to the UNLA military radio and this was our biggest informer. One day, we got to know through a radio message that Kabamba had been overrun and knew the operation had been successful,”Museveni boasted.

He said the group that had attacked Kabamba returned with a number of weapons that they had seized from the government installation and was a big boost to the war.

Proud of his contribution

Tumwine said joining the 1981- 86 liberation war is the most critical decision he had ever taken and has brought fruits not only to him but also the entire country.

“Have you ever seen a mango tree full of fruits? That is what Uganda is now. What a wonderful result it was (after the Kabamba attack).”