UN Secretary General António Guterres has called for “an immediate cessation of hostilities” as fighting resumed in Ethiopia’s civil war in the north of the country after a five-month lull.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the resumption of hostilities in Ethiopia… My strong appeal is… for the resumption of peace talks between the government and the TPLF [Tigray People’s Liberation Front] with, at the same time, the full guarantee of humanitarian access to people in need and the re-establishment of public services,” Mr Guterres said.

.@antonioguterres strongly appeals for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia and for the resumption of peace talks between the government and the TPLF. pic.twitter.com/TBnKq8Wp8N — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) August 24, 2022

The conflict, which began in November 2020 in Tigray, has led to the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians and left millions in need of food aid.

In recent months there had been positive signs that peace talks were imminent. But the progress is now in jeopardy, says the BBC’s Kalkidan Yibeltal in Ethiopia.

