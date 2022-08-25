Pope Francis has urged leaders to heed to the Christian values and principles as they carry on their daily duty of leading the people.

He made the call during a private meeting with the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda Anita Among in Vatican, Rome .

‘’I will continue praying for you for continued God’s Blessings; I recall you came here last time as a Deputy Speaker but now I learnt that you are the Speaker of the Parliament in Uganda,” the Pope said.

‘’I urge you to continue standing by your strong Christian values and always promote legislation that will ensure freedom of worship, economic freedom and social justice as exemplified in the Bible. As a Parliamentarian always be sensitive to decisions and legislation that separates people from the will of God.’’

Speaker Among, thanked the Holy Father, Pope Francis for his prayers and blessings towards her leadership, and also extended warm greetings from President Yoweri Museveni and the people of Uganda.

She appreciated His Holiness Pope Francis for inviting and according her private audience at the Vatican.

‘’Your Holiness, I thank you for your continued blessings from when I came here in August 2021 after being elected Deputy Speaker, and now Speaker of Parliament. I pledge to remain steadfast in the values of the Church and pledge my commitment to promoting ethical principles of distributive justice, procedural justice and interactive justice for the people I represent,” she said

At the climax of the meeting, the Pope also blessed and waved to rapturous Christians who had gathered to meet him.