Quadball players have in Uganda have started preparations for the World Cup, their first international challenge that will take place in Richmond Virginia, America.

Many players from different teams took part in a one day quadball tournament organized by Esla Uganda at Bunamwaya Church of Uganda playground in a bid to improve themselves as far as the sport is concerned.

Mityana woman member of Parliament Joyce Bagala was the chief guest. She requested government to reduce taxes imposed on sports equipment to allow many people to pursue their talents.

She said, “If the government reduces on prices of equipments used in sports like quadball, it will help many young people in communities mostly young girls to engage into sports activities.”

David Sserukenya, the area member of parliament for Makindye-Ssabagabo, said he will work with organisations like Esla to fight for the rights of girls using sports like quadball

Tendo patience Eva, a player in Esla Quadball club, said they are aiming for greater heights.

Esla Quadball Club won a trophy after beating Bunamwaya team 90 – 30 and valley of Destiny Quadball in juniors won 130 – 60 against SROUGH Quadball team.

