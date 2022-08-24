Monday evening, the Kampala Hash House Harriers gathered for their weekly fun runs, this time in preparation for the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon that is slated for September 3, in Kasese.

The Hashers are group of individuals that meet every Monday evening at different bars/hotels around Kampala for a run or walk that culminates into a drink-up. In fact they cheekily call themselves “a running club with a drinking problem.”

Prince David Wasajja, a known to be a running enthusiast joined the 120 hashers at Romeo’s Restaurant, Luzira, as chief runner of the day. Several Hashers are gearing up for the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon in Kasese and Prince Wasajja confirmed he would be one of the runners.

“We have about 50 participants confirmed for the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon and our number is still growing, the runners are excited to be taking on a greater challenge in comparison to the Kampala routes,” shared on of the organisers who goes by the Hash name Kilove Love.

An attempt to get his real name was fruitless as all Hashers have nicknames they go by during the runs. Most of them are corporate executives and diplomats. Their Monday hash is a way to unwind and cheeky nicknames are among the fun rituals.

Kilove Love added that these weekly distance routes have helped the members stay consistent in their training and are indisputably no match for the upcoming marathon in Kasese.

There were well-stocked drinking points along the route and this mirrored the fun to expect fun to expect at the Tusker Lite marathon in Rwenzori.

The marathon, set at the foot of the Rwenzori Mountain ranges, will have a 42km, 21km half marathon and 5km fun run that is tailor-made for fun loving people like the Hashers.

Registration for the marathon costs Shs50,000 on Jumia. The fee entitles one to a marathon vest, a bib, water bottle and waist bag. The link to purchase the tickets can be accessed on bit.ly/3zMmD1O.

More information is available online on the official marathon website at www.mtrwenzorimarathon.com