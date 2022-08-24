At least 1770 adolescents and women aged between 12-45 years in Palorinya Refugee Settlement, Zone 3 East and West in Obongi district have received menstrual hygiene management kits from Uganda Red Cross Society.

This was part of the health project that focuses on improving the reproductive health of vulnerable girls and women in this community.

The selected beneficiaries are from both the refugee settlement and the hosting community.

The Kit comprises a 10-litre bucket, three knickers, 12 pegs, 1 bar of soap, 4 reusable pads, a towel, a hanging line, and cotton fabric for covering when the girls wash the Pads.

While distributing the kits in Palorinya refugee settlement, Joram Musingizi, the project cash transfer officer appreciated the role played by the Red Cross in promoting the welfare of women and more so, addressing the menstrual health components which are usually left out by many in programming.

“We are using the conditioned cash voucher system where each of the beneficiaries has been given a voucher card worth 120,000 to pick all components of the menstrual hygiene management kit of their choice. We have also used the market fare system where different vendors have brought different items for women to select from. This promotes choice and dignity among the girls and women,” Musinguzi said.

Irene Nakasiita, the director of communication resource mobilisation and partnerships at Uganda Red Cross thanked the donors for availing funds that support the programs which uplift women in society.

“We promote menstrual hygiene management at individual and community level. Even men are involved so that they appreciate that menstruation is normal and society should not stop and look at girls in menstruation with the norms and cultural connotations that belittle women. We also want girls to keep in school even during menstruation,” she said.

She said school retention protects girls against early marriages, and gives them confidence to be what they want to become in future.

Uganda Red Cross has also extended 400,000 litres of clean and safe water, serving a total population of 54000 people in Zone 3 Palorinya refugee.