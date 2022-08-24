Newly appointed defence advisors have been urged to maintain discipline and hardwork at their respective areas of responsibility for the continuation of peace and stability.

The remarks were pronounced on Tuesday by the UPDF Joint Chief of Staff (JCOS) Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda on behalf of the Chief Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Wilson Mbadi as he officiated at the hand/takeover ceremony of defense advisors to Burundi, Kenya, Saudi-Arabia and United States of America.

Kyanda congratulated the new defence advisors upon their appointments and urged them to raise Uganda’ s flag higher in the respective countries of deployment.

“We wish you the best of luck during your new mission and keep raising the name of UPDF and Uganda,” he noted.

He thanked the out-going defence advisors for doing a great job.

Kyanda advised all incoming defence advisors to continously establish a good relationship with the host countries and avoid engaging in areas that call for confrontation.

He further reminded them to utilise the available resources sparingly and in a timely manner.

The defense advisors in their hand/takeover speeches, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the President Museveni who is also the Commander in Chief of the UPDF and the defence fraternity for entrusting them with the new responsibility.

“This will greatly enhance our knowledge of the dynamics of global and regional political, social and economic relations,” they asserted.

The UPDF Human Resource Commissioner, Cox Alfred Anguzu pointed out that the right people have been identified to fill the new positions.

“Indeed, we have zeroed on the right people. In the Bible many are called but few are chosen, so the chosen few deliver to the best of their ability, you’re the image of this UPDF leadership and country,” Anguzu observed.

He called upon the new defence advisors to use diplomatic means in settling any discrepancy.

“A diplomatic service is like wading in shark infested water. There are a lot of challenges and people trying to bring you down. Always use diplomatic skills and see how to maneuver through,” Anguzo advised them.

Some of the defense advisors that handed over were; Brig Gen Steve Kashure handed to Col Peter Buyungo (USA), Brig Gen Mike Kisame handed over to Maj Gen Samuel Kawagga (Kenya).

Others were Maj Gen Micheal Ondoga who handed over to Col Chris Ddamulira (Saudi Arabia), and Brig Gen Grace Agaba who handed over to Brig Gen Simon Ochan (Burundi), among others.