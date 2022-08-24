Kabale Diocese has revealed that it is starting a new private university in a bid to strengthen education in the diocese.

According to a communique dated August 23, by the Bishop of Kabale, Callist Rubaramira to the diocese clergy and religious leaders, the university is to be named St. Ignatious University Kabale.

Rubaramira noted that the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) has already approved their application and given them an interim authority to run the university.

He added that the letter from NCHE allows the diocese to mobilize funds, acquire requisite infrastructure and academic facilities and to organise academic and administrative human resources among other things.

“We are now in the process of organising the above requirements in view of applying for a provisional license. On submitting the application for a provisional license, NCHE will set a team to come and inspect our campus if found ready, we shall be granted the provisional licence of found ready,” Rubaramira said.

In a bid to raise funds to kickstart the project, Rubaramira revealed that they are planning to start a Bishop’s Annual Appeal Fund, which will commence on a date yet to be announced.

“With this information, therefore, I invite you to actively collaborate with the steering committee in place so that we can together expedite the process of realizing this noble project in our diocese,” Rubaramira stated.

The appeal fund, accordingly, will be chaired by Dr. Soteri Karanzi (0772 996 991).