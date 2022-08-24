Thousands of excited students turned for the second edition of the Hi Skool KiroMo at Wonderworld Amusement Park on Saturday, August 20.

The day set aside to celebrate youth-hood and break from school saw the mostly teenage crowd recapture their childhood with rides on different swings, pirate ships, water slides, swimming pools, the octopus, caterpillar trains and virtual reality games.

Gates opened at 9am for the holidaymakers. They found waiting for them a raft of some of Kampala’s best entertainers and masters of ceremonies. These included DJ Liquid, DJ Ali Breezy, DK El Nico, DJ Melvin, DJ Kash Pro, DJ Dread Lazor, MC Kats, MC Micky, MC Shakira, MC Official Bae, illest MC, MC Wiza Kate among others.

The teens got a chance to see some of their favourite musicians on stage too. These included Azawi, Gravity Omutujji, Mudra, The Baninas, Ankwon, Levixon, Liam Voice, Wembley Mo, Hellen Lukoma, Aji Swag, Ivi Official.

Hi Skool Kiromo was hosted by MC Ollo and organized by Ouma Presents and Next Events.

Hi Skool KiroMo returns on December 10th.