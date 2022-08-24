The Chief of Defence Forces Gen Wilson Mbadi has reiterated that fighting terrorism activities is no longer a one country’s but a regional problem that calls for collective response.

He made the remarks during a meeting between the minister for Defence Vincent Ssempijja and the United Nations Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region Xia Huang.

The meeting which took place at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala; mainly focused on regional security for the social economic transformation of communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mbadi said that the mission of UPDF in a joint security operation code named ‘Operation Shujaa’ with the Congolese army – FARDC, against the terrorist Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) operating in the eastern part of DRC is to establish a stable, secure and peaceful environment so that residents can participate in trade and improve on their quality of life.

“The existence of terrorists is no longer a one country problem but a regional problem,” he said, urging UN to continue supporting regional mechanisms against terror.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ssempijja welcomed Huang and his delegation and thanked them for their unwavering support towards the peace and stability in Uganda and beyond.

“We appreciate the relationship of the Uganda-United Nations family and a visit like this puts us in a better understanding to move forward together,” Ssempijja noted.

Xia Huang, in his remarks, commended the role played by UPDF in stabilising the region, most especially in neutralising negative forces in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“We strongly understand your shared regional concerns and you have our full support,” Huang asserted.

Both sides underscored that regional security concerns including terrorism, have been exacerbated by external shocks such as the Covid-19 and the latest Russia – Ukraine war, which have among other things, increased commodity prices thus stretching livelihoods in the region.