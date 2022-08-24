Chinese oil and gas company CNOOC Uganda Limited has launched the Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) drivers draining and Licensing program for this year that will see 110 drivers trained, licensed and certified in preparation for operations in the oil sector.

The drivers will get skills to maneuver heavy goods trucks and trailers and attain class CH licence or rigid trucks to attain class CM licence in accordance with the East African community curriculum in a training to be executed by Uganda Driving Standards Agency (UDSA) on behalf of CNOOC to meet the skills gaps in the logistics and transportation competencies especially in the oil and gas sector in Uganda.

According to Mathew Kyaligonza, the national content manager for CNOOC Uganda Limited, the training is aimed at training Ugandan heavy goods vehicles and clearly supporting them to obtain the required driving licenses so that they are eligible for transportation and logistics related jobs in the oil and gas sectors.

“This training will enhance the knowledge and practice of professional driving among Ugandan heavy goods vehicle drivers by training them according to the East African Community standardized curriculum for drivers of large commercial vehicles and international standards for drivers,”Kyaligonza said.

He noted that in a bid to ensure that the training maintains standard operating proceudres for prevention of Covid spread, the program shall have four trainees per instructor per day and only ne trainee in a truck during practical sessions.

“This arrangement shall enable the Trainee to have ample time with their respective instructors during the training.”

According to officials, the selection of trainees in this particular cohort was undertaken in partnership with Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom that supported the identification and selection of trainees from eight districts of Kikuube, Hoima, Masindi, Buliisa, Kiryandongo, Kakumiro, Kibaale and Kagadi together with the Uganda Driving Standards Agency(UDSA).

The partnership with the Bunyoro Kingdom was aimed at host community content enhancement for potential beneficiaries from the Bunyoro Sub-region that hosts the Kingfisher Project.

The Bunyoro Prime Minister, Andrew Byakutaga Ateenyi applauded CNOOC for the opportunity to training local manpower.

“We are grateful for the partnership between CNOOC Uganda Limited and Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom and we look forward to more opportunities of working together. We want our people to be skilled enough so that we can gain from the oil and gas resource,” Byakutaaga said.

The chief instructor, Ronald Nkata said the three months program will provide an interactive forum for trainers to share, explore and discuss concepts and issues of heavy goods vehicle driving and road safety with trainees.